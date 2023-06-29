After batting .156 with a double, a walk and an RBI in his past 10 games, Vidal Brujan and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Arizona Diamondbacks (who will hand the ball to Brandon Pfaadt) at 3:40 PM ET on Thursday.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Vidal Brujan Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Vidal Brujan At The Plate

  • Brujan is batting .213 with a double and a walk.
  • Brujan has recorded a hit in seven of 16 games this season (43.8%), including three multi-hit games (18.8%).
  • In 16 games played this year, he has not homered.
  • Brujan has driven in a run in four games this season (25.0%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • He has scored a run in five of 16 games so far this year.

Vidal Brujan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 7
.292 AVG .130
.320 OBP .167
.333 SLG .130
1 XBH 0
0 HR 0
3 RBI 1
8/1 K/BB 4/0
2 SB 0

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB.
  • The Diamondbacks' 4.42 team ERA ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs surrendered (89 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Pfaadt will make his first start of the season for the Diamondbacks.
  • It's the first appearance this season for the 24-year-old right-hander, and his first outing in more than a year.
