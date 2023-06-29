Vidal Brujan Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Diamondbacks - June 29
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After batting .156 with a double, a walk and an RBI in his past 10 games, Vidal Brujan and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Arizona Diamondbacks (who will hand the ball to Brandon Pfaadt) at 3:40 PM ET on Thursday.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.
Vidal Brujan Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023
- Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Vidal Brujan? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Rays Injury Report
|Rays vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends & Stats
|Rays vs Diamondbacks Player Props
|Rays vs Diamondbacks Pitching Matchup
|Rays vs Diamondbacks Prediction
Vidal Brujan At The Plate
- Brujan is batting .213 with a double and a walk.
- Brujan has recorded a hit in seven of 16 games this season (43.8%), including three multi-hit games (18.8%).
- In 16 games played this year, he has not homered.
- Brujan has driven in a run in four games this season (25.0%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored a run in five of 16 games so far this year.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Vidal Brujan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|7
|.292
|AVG
|.130
|.320
|OBP
|.167
|.333
|SLG
|.130
|1
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|1
|8/1
|K/BB
|4/0
|2
|SB
|0
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.42 team ERA ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs surrendered (89 total, 1.1 per game).
- Pfaadt will make his first start of the season for the Diamondbacks.
- It's the first appearance this season for the 24-year-old right-hander, and his first outing in more than a year.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.