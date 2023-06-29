On Thursday, Yandy Diaz (batting .381 in his past 10 games) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Pfaadt. First pitch is at 3:40 PM ET.

He strung together three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double) in his last appearance against the Diamondbacks.

Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023

3:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Yandy Díaz At The Plate

Diaz leads Tampa Bay in OBP (.407) and total hits (84) this season.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks third, his on-base percentage ranks fifth, and he is 12th in the league in slugging.

In 48 of 68 games this season (70.6%) Diaz has had a hit, and in 25 of those games he had more than one (36.8%).

He has gone deep in 17.6% of his games this season, and 4% of his trips to the plate.

Diaz has picked up an RBI in 35.3% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 11.8% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in five contests.

He has scored at least once 38 times this year (55.9%), including 11 games with multiple runs (16.2%).

Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 31 .341 AVG .301 .421 OBP .390 .536 SLG .504 13 XBH 15 7 HR 5 19 RBI 19 25/18 K/BB 20/16 0 SB 0

