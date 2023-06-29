Yandy Díaz Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Diamondbacks - June 29
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, Yandy Diaz (batting .381 in his past 10 games) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Pfaadt. First pitch is at 3:40 PM ET.
He strung together three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double) in his last appearance against the Diamondbacks.
Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023
- Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)
Looking to place a prop bet on Yandy Díaz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Rays Injury Report
|Rays vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends & Stats
|Rays vs Diamondbacks Player Props
|Rays vs Diamondbacks Pitching Matchup
|Rays vs Diamondbacks Prediction
Yandy Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz leads Tampa Bay in OBP (.407) and total hits (84) this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks third, his on-base percentage ranks fifth, and he is 12th in the league in slugging.
- In 48 of 68 games this season (70.6%) Diaz has had a hit, and in 25 of those games he had more than one (36.8%).
- He has gone deep in 17.6% of his games this season, and 4% of his trips to the plate.
- Diaz has picked up an RBI in 35.3% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 11.8% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in five contests.
- He has scored at least once 38 times this year (55.9%), including 11 games with multiple runs (16.2%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|31
|.341
|AVG
|.301
|.421
|OBP
|.390
|.536
|SLG
|.504
|13
|XBH
|15
|7
|HR
|5
|19
|RBI
|19
|25/18
|K/BB
|20/16
|0
|SB
|0
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.42 team ERA ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to surrender 89 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 16th in baseball).
- Pfaadt makes his first start of the season for the Diamondbacks.
- It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 24-year-old right-hander.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.