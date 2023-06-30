Dream vs. Mystics: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - June 30
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Atlanta Dream (5-8) welcome in the Washington Mystics (9-5) after dropping four home games in a row. The matchup tips at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, June 30, 2023.
You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Dream vs. Mystics matchup in this article.
Dream vs. Mystics Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ION
- Location: College Park, Georgia
- Arena: Gateway Center Arena
Dream vs. Mystics Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Mystics Moneyline
|Dream Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Mystics (-2.5)
|164.5
|-145
|+125
|BetMGM
|Mystics (-2.5)
|164.5
|-135
|+110
|PointsBet
|Mystics (-2.5)
|164.5
|-145
|+110
|Tipico
|Mystics (-1.5)
|164.5
|-130
|+100
Dream vs. Mystics Betting Trends
- The Mystics have won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.
- The Dream have won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.
- Washington has covered the spread five times this season (5-6 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.
- Atlanta has an ATS record of 4-5 when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs this year.
- A total of three out of the Mystics' 13 games this season have gone over the point total.
- So far this season, eight out of the Dream's 12 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.
