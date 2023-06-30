Isaac Paredes Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Mariners - June 30
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
On Friday, Isaac Paredes (.488 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 121 points above season-long percentage) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Bryce Miller. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.
Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Discover More About This Game
Isaac Paredes At The Plate
- Paredes is batting .264 with 14 doubles, 13 home runs and 29 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 64th, his on-base percentage ranks 21st, and he is 35th in the league in slugging.
- Paredes has picked up a hit in 56.2% of his 73 games this season, with at least two hits in 23.3% of them.
- He has hit a long ball in 15.1% of his games in 2023, and 4.6% of his trips to the dish.
- In 28 games this season (38.4%), Paredes has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (9.6%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- In 38.4% of his games this year (28 of 73), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (13.7%) he has scored more than once.
Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|35
|.252
|AVG
|.276
|.353
|OBP
|.382
|.487
|SLG
|.480
|12
|XBH
|15
|8
|HR
|5
|31
|RBI
|19
|23/15
|K/BB
|27/14
|0
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective nine K/9, the ninth-best in the league.
- The Mariners have a 3.82 team ERA that ranks seventh among all league pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to allow 79 home runs (one per game), the fourth-fewest in baseball.
- Miller makes the start for the Mariners, his 11th of the season. He is 5-3 with a 3.88 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 55 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out was on Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he threw 4 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.88, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .210 batting average against him.
