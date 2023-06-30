On Friday, Isaac Paredes (.488 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 121 points above season-long percentage) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Bryce Miller. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller

Bryce Miller TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Isaac Paredes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Isaac Paredes At The Plate

Paredes is batting .264 with 14 doubles, 13 home runs and 29 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 64th, his on-base percentage ranks 21st, and he is 35th in the league in slugging.

Paredes has picked up a hit in 56.2% of his 73 games this season, with at least two hits in 23.3% of them.

He has hit a long ball in 15.1% of his games in 2023, and 4.6% of his trips to the dish.

In 28 games this season (38.4%), Paredes has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (9.6%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

In 38.4% of his games this year (28 of 73), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (13.7%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 35 .252 AVG .276 .353 OBP .382 .487 SLG .480 12 XBH 15 8 HR 5 31 RBI 19 23/15 K/BB 27/14 0 SB 0

Mariners Pitching Rankings