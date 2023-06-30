Jose Siri and his .342 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (54 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Seattle Mariners and Bryce Miller on June 30 at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller

Bryce Miller TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Discover More About This Game

Jose Siri At The Plate

Siri has six doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 14 walks while batting .232.

Siri has picked up a hit in 31 of 50 games this year, with multiple hits seven times.

He has gone deep in 30.0% of his games this year, and 8.1% of his plate appearances.

In 46.0% of his games this year, Siri has tallied at least one RBI. In nine of those games (18.0%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 52.0% of his games this season (26 of 50), he has scored, and in six of those games (12.0%) he has scored more than once.

Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 21 .258 AVG .200 .320 OBP .247 .548 SLG .547 10 XBH 12 8 HR 7 20 RBI 15 32/9 K/BB 28/5 4 SB 3

Mariners Pitching Rankings