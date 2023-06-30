Jose Siri Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Mariners - June 30
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Jose Siri and his .342 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (54 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Seattle Mariners and Bryce Miller on June 30 at 10:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Jose Siri At The Plate
- Siri has six doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 14 walks while batting .232.
- Siri has picked up a hit in 31 of 50 games this year, with multiple hits seven times.
- He has gone deep in 30.0% of his games this year, and 8.1% of his plate appearances.
- In 46.0% of his games this year, Siri has tallied at least one RBI. In nine of those games (18.0%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 52.0% of his games this season (26 of 50), he has scored, and in six of those games (12.0%) he has scored more than once.
Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|21
|.258
|AVG
|.200
|.320
|OBP
|.247
|.548
|SLG
|.547
|10
|XBH
|12
|8
|HR
|7
|20
|RBI
|15
|32/9
|K/BB
|28/5
|4
|SB
|3
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective nine K/9, the ninth-best in the league.
- The Mariners have the seventh-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.82).
- The Mariners surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (79 total, one per game).
- Miller (5-3) gets the starting nod for the Mariners in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 3.88 ERA in 55 2/3 innings pitched, with 49 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles, the righty tossed 4 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.88, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .210 against him.
