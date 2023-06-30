Josh Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Mariners - June 30
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 7:33 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Josh Lowe -- with an on-base percentage of .250 in his past 10 games, 75 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Seattle Mariners, with Bryce Miller on the mound, on June 30 at 10:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Josh Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe is hitting .283 with 16 doubles, 11 home runs and 15 walks.
- Lowe enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .333.
- Lowe has picked up a hit in 66.2% of his 65 games this season, with at least two hits in 30.8% of them.
- Looking at the 65 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 11 of them (16.9%), and in 4.4% of his trips to the dish.
- In 44.6% of his games this season, Lowe has driven in at least one run. In 10 of those games (15.4%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored at least once 27 times this year (41.5%), including six games with multiple runs (9.2%).
Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|33
|.288
|AVG
|.279
|.313
|OBP
|.336
|.459
|SLG
|.525
|13
|XBH
|14
|3
|HR
|8
|17
|RBI
|29
|27/4
|K/BB
|36/11
|7
|SB
|11
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners have a 3.82 team ERA that ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (79 total, one per game).
- Miller gets the start for the Mariners, his 11th of the season. He is 5-3 with a 3.88 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 55 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out was on Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.88, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .210 batting average against him.
