Josh Lowe -- with an on-base percentage of .250 in his past 10 games, 75 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Seattle Mariners, with Bryce Miller on the mound, on June 30 at 10:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller

Bryce Miller TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Josh Lowe At The Plate

Lowe is hitting .283 with 16 doubles, 11 home runs and 15 walks.

Lowe enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .333.

Lowe has picked up a hit in 66.2% of his 65 games this season, with at least two hits in 30.8% of them.

Looking at the 65 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 11 of them (16.9%), and in 4.4% of his trips to the dish.

In 44.6% of his games this season, Lowe has driven in at least one run. In 10 of those games (15.4%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored at least once 27 times this year (41.5%), including six games with multiple runs (9.2%).

Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 33 .288 AVG .279 .313 OBP .336 .459 SLG .525 13 XBH 14 3 HR 8 17 RBI 29 27/4 K/BB 36/11 7 SB 11

