Luke Raley Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Mariners - June 30
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 7:32 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Luke Raley (.405 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 51 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Bryce Miller and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-3 with a home run and an RBI) in his last game against the Diamondbacks.
Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Explore More About This Game
Luke Raley At The Plate
- Raley is hitting .276 with 12 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 13 walks.
- Raley has picked up a hit in 57.4% of his 61 games this season, with more than one hit in 24.6% of them.
- He has hit a long ball in 11 games this season (18.0%), leaving the park in 6.2% of his chances at the plate.
- In 32.8% of his games this year, Raley has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 45.9% of his games this season (28 of 61), he has scored, and in 11 of those games (18.0%) he has scored more than once.
Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|30
|.241
|AVG
|.304
|.344
|OBP
|.363
|.518
|SLG
|.618
|13
|XBH
|14
|4
|HR
|9
|13
|RBI
|17
|34/7
|K/BB
|32/6
|6
|SB
|2
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mariners pitching staff ranks ninth in the league.
- The Mariners' 3.82 team ERA ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Mariners give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (79 total, one per game).
- Miller gets the start for the Mariners, his 11th of the season. He is 5-3 with a 3.88 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 55 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the right-hander threw 4 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 24-year-old has a 3.88 ERA and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .210 to opposing hitters.
