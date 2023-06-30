The Tampa Bay Rays, including Luke Raley (.405 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 51 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Bryce Miller and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-3 with a home run and an RBI) in his last game against the Diamondbacks.

Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023

10:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Bryce Miller TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Explore More About This Game

Luke Raley At The Plate

Raley is hitting .276 with 12 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 13 walks.

Raley has picked up a hit in 57.4% of his 61 games this season, with more than one hit in 24.6% of them.

He has hit a long ball in 11 games this season (18.0%), leaving the park in 6.2% of his chances at the plate.

In 32.8% of his games this year, Raley has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 45.9% of his games this season (28 of 61), he has scored, and in 11 of those games (18.0%) he has scored more than once.

Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 30 .241 AVG .304 .344 OBP .363 .518 SLG .618 13 XBH 14 4 HR 9 13 RBI 17 34/7 K/BB 32/6 6 SB 2

