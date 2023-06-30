The Tampa Bay Rays and Randy Arozarena (.395 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Bryce Miller and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller

Bryce Miller TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Randy Arozarena At The Plate

Arozarena has nine doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 45 walks while hitting .286.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 21st in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage, and 41st in slugging.

Arozarena has recorded a hit in 52 of 79 games this season (65.8%), including 22 multi-hit games (27.8%).

In 16.5% of his games this season, he has homered, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.

In 38.0% of his games this year, Arozarena has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 15.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 40 of 79 games this year, and more than once 9 times.

Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 37 .298 AVG .273 .429 OBP .370 .539 SLG .410 15 XBH 9 9 HR 5 34 RBI 20 33/24 K/BB 46/21 6 SB 3

Mariners Pitching Rankings