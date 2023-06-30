Randy Arozarena Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Mariners - June 30
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 7:33 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays and Randy Arozarena (.395 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Bryce Miller and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.
Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Randy Arozarena At The Plate
- Arozarena has nine doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 45 walks while hitting .286.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 21st in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage, and 41st in slugging.
- Arozarena has recorded a hit in 52 of 79 games this season (65.8%), including 22 multi-hit games (27.8%).
- In 16.5% of his games this season, he has homered, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.
- In 38.0% of his games this year, Arozarena has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 15.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 40 of 79 games this year, and more than once 9 times.
Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|37
|.298
|AVG
|.273
|.429
|OBP
|.370
|.539
|SLG
|.410
|15
|XBH
|9
|9
|HR
|5
|34
|RBI
|20
|33/24
|K/BB
|46/21
|6
|SB
|3
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mariners pitching staff ranks ninth in the league.
- The Mariners have a 3.82 team ERA that ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to surrender 79 home runs (one per game), the fourth-fewest in the league.
- The Mariners will send Miller (5-3) to the mound for his 11th start of the season. He is 5-3 with a 3.88 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 55 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.88, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .210 against him.
