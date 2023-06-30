Friday's game features the Tampa Bay Rays (56-28) and the Seattle Mariners (38-41) facing off at T-Mobile Park in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-3 victory for the Rays according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 10:10 PM ET on June 30.

The Rays will give the nod to Shane McClanahan (11-1, 2.23 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 12 on the season, and the Mariners will turn to Bryce Miller (5-3, 3.88 ERA).

Rays vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 30, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Friday, June 30, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

Rays vs. Mariners Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Rays 5, Mariners 4.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Mariners

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Rays Performance Insights

The Rays have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Tampa Bay and its opponents are 7-3-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Rays have not covered in any of their last two games with a spread.

This season, the Rays have been favored 70 times and won 50, or 71.4%, of those games.

This season Tampa Bay has won 46 of its 59 games, or 78%, when favored by at least -130 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Rays, based on the moneyline, is 56.5%.

Tampa Bay has scored 464 runs this season, which ranks second in MLB.

The Rays have the second-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.59).

Rays Schedule