Yandy Diaz and Julio Rodriguez will be among the stars on display when the Tampa Bay Rays play the Seattle Mariners on Friday at 10:10 PM ET, at T-Mobile Park.

Rays vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, June 30, 2023

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rays rank third-best in baseball with 125 total home runs.

Tampa Bay ranks second in MLB with a .459 slugging percentage.

The Rays rank third in the majors with a .264 batting average.

Tampa Bay has the No. 2 offense in MLB play, scoring 5.5 runs per game (464 total runs).

The Rays' .337 on-base percentage is third-best in baseball.

The Rays strike out 8.5 times per game to rank 16th in MLB.

The pitching staff for Tampa Bay has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.

Tampa Bay has the second-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.59).

Rays pitchers combine for the No. 3 WHIP in the majors (1.198).

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

Shane McClanahan (11-1) gets the starting nod for the Rays in his 17th start of the season. He's put together a 2.23 ERA in 93 2/3 innings pitched, with 100 strikeouts.

His last time out was on Thursday, June 22 against the Kansas City Royals, when the left-hander tossed 3 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.

McClanahan is trying to collect his 12th quality start of the season.

McClanahan heads into this matchup with 14 outings of five or more innings pitched this year.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in three of his 16 outings this season.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 6/24/2023 Royals L 9-4 Home Yonny Chirinos Jordan Lyles 6/25/2023 Royals W 3-1 Home Tyler Glasnow Daniel Lynch 6/27/2023 Diamondbacks L 8-4 Away Taj Bradley Zac Gallen 6/28/2023 Diamondbacks W 3-2 Away Zach Eflin Zach Davies 6/29/2023 Diamondbacks W 6-1 Away Zack Littell Brandon Pfaadt 6/30/2023 Mariners - Away Shane McClanahan Bryce Miller 7/1/2023 Mariners - Away Tyler Glasnow George Kirby 7/2/2023 Mariners - Away Taj Bradley Luis Castillo 7/4/2023 Phillies - Home Zach Eflin Aaron Nola 7/5/2023 Phillies - Home Yonny Chirinos Taijuan Walker 7/6/2023 Phillies - Home Shane McClanahan Cristopher Sanchez

