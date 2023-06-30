How to Watch the Rays vs. Mariners Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 30
Yandy Diaz and Julio Rodriguez will be among the stars on display when the Tampa Bay Rays play the Seattle Mariners on Friday at 10:10 PM ET, at T-Mobile Park.
Rays vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, June 30, 2023
- Time: 10:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
Rays Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rays rank third-best in baseball with 125 total home runs.
- Tampa Bay ranks second in MLB with a .459 slugging percentage.
- The Rays rank third in the majors with a .264 batting average.
- Tampa Bay has the No. 2 offense in MLB play, scoring 5.5 runs per game (464 total runs).
- The Rays' .337 on-base percentage is third-best in baseball.
- The Rays strike out 8.5 times per game to rank 16th in MLB.
- The pitching staff for Tampa Bay has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- Tampa Bay has the second-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.59).
- Rays pitchers combine for the No. 3 WHIP in the majors (1.198).
Rays Probable Starting Pitcher
- Shane McClanahan (11-1) gets the starting nod for the Rays in his 17th start of the season. He's put together a 2.23 ERA in 93 2/3 innings pitched, with 100 strikeouts.
- His last time out was on Thursday, June 22 against the Kansas City Royals, when the left-hander tossed 3 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- McClanahan is trying to collect his 12th quality start of the season.
- McClanahan heads into this matchup with 14 outings of five or more innings pitched this year.
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in three of his 16 outings this season.
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rays Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/24/2023
|Royals
|L 9-4
|Home
|Yonny Chirinos
|Jordan Lyles
|6/25/2023
|Royals
|W 3-1
|Home
|Tyler Glasnow
|Daniel Lynch
|6/27/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 8-4
|Away
|Taj Bradley
|Zac Gallen
|6/28/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 3-2
|Away
|Zach Eflin
|Zach Davies
|6/29/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 6-1
|Away
|Zack Littell
|Brandon Pfaadt
|6/30/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Shane McClanahan
|Bryce Miller
|7/1/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Tyler Glasnow
|George Kirby
|7/2/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Taj Bradley
|Luis Castillo
|7/4/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Zach Eflin
|Aaron Nola
|7/5/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Yonny Chirinos
|Taijuan Walker
|7/6/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Shane McClanahan
|Cristopher Sanchez
