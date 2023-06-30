The Tampa Bay Rays (56-28) and Seattle Mariners (38-41) clash in the first of a three-game series on Friday at T-Mobile Park, at 10:10 PM ET. The Rays are coming off a series victory over the Diamondbacks, and the Mariners a series loss to the Nationals.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Shane McClanahan (11-1) to the mound, while Bryce Miller (5-3) will take the ball for the Mariners.

Rays vs. Mariners Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: McClanahan - TB (11-1, 2.23 ERA) vs Miller - SEA (5-3, 3.88 ERA)

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Shane McClanahan

McClanahan (11-1) will take to the mound for the Rays and make his 17th start of the season.

The left-hander's last start was on Thursday, June 22, when he tossed 3 2/3 innings while giving up two earned runs on four hits in a matchup with the Kansas City Royals.

The 26-year-old has pitched to a 2.23 ERA this season with 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3.4 walks per nine across 16 games.

In 16 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 11 of them.

In 16 starts this season, McClanahan has lasted five or more innings 14 times, with an average of 5.8 innings per appearance.

He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in 16 chances this season.

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bryce Miller

Miller makes the start for the Mariners, his 11th of the season. He is 5-3 with a 3.88 ERA and 49 strikeouts through 55 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the right-hander threw 4 1/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.

The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.88, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 10 games this season. Opponents are batting .210 against him.

Miller is looking to record his eighth quality start of the season.

Miller enters this matchup with seven outings of five or more innings pitched this campaign.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in three of his 10 outings this season.

