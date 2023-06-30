Taylor Walls Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Mariners - June 30
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 9:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Friday, Taylor Walls and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Seattle Mariners and Bryce Miller, with the first pitch at 10:10 PM ET.
In his last action (on June 25 against the Royals) he went 1-for-4.
Taylor Walls Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Looking to place a prop bet on Taylor Walls? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Rays Injury Report
|Rays vs Mariners Betting Trends & Stats
|Rays vs Mariners Player Props
|Rays vs Mariners Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Rays vs Mariners
|Rays vs Mariners Odds
|Rays vs Mariners Prediction
Taylor Walls At The Plate
- Walls has 10 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 30 walks while hitting .214.
- Walls has picked up a hit in 53.2% of his 62 games this season, with more than one hit in 9.7% of them.
- He has hit a home run in 9.7% of his games in 2023 (six of 62), and 3% of his trips to the dish.
- Walls has picked up an RBI in 17 games this season (27.4%), with two or more RBI in four of those contests (6.5%).
- He has scored in 43.5% of his games this season (27 of 62), with two or more runs seven times (11.3%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Taylor Walls Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|31
|.184
|AVG
|.241
|.304
|OBP
|.328
|.265
|SLG
|.491
|6
|XBH
|13
|1
|HR
|6
|7
|RBI
|18
|29/16
|K/BB
|30/14
|7
|SB
|9
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mariners pitching staff ranks ninth in the league.
- The Mariners have a 3.82 team ERA that ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to give up 79 home runs (one per game), the fourth-fewest in baseball.
- Miller gets the start for the Mariners, his 11th of the season. He is 5-3 with a 3.88 ERA and 49 strikeouts through 55 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he threw 4 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.88, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents are hitting .210 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.