Friday, Taylor Walls and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Seattle Mariners and Bryce Miller, with the first pitch at 10:10 PM ET.

In his last action (on June 25 against the Royals) he went 1-for-4.

Taylor Walls Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023

Stadium: T-Mobile Park

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Taylor Walls At The Plate

Walls has 10 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 30 walks while hitting .214.

Walls has picked up a hit in 53.2% of his 62 games this season, with more than one hit in 9.7% of them.

He has hit a home run in 9.7% of his games in 2023 (six of 62), and 3% of his trips to the dish.

Walls has picked up an RBI in 17 games this season (27.4%), with two or more RBI in four of those contests (6.5%).

He has scored in 43.5% of his games this season (27 of 62), with two or more runs seven times (11.3%).

Taylor Walls Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 31 .184 AVG .241 .304 OBP .328 .265 SLG .491 6 XBH 13 1 HR 6 7 RBI 18 29/16 K/BB 30/14 7 SB 9

