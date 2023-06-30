Friday, Taylor Walls and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Seattle Mariners and Bryce Miller, with the first pitch at 10:10 PM ET.

In his last action (on June 25 against the Royals) he went 1-for-4.

Taylor Walls Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Taylor Walls? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Taylor Walls At The Plate

  • Walls has 10 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 30 walks while hitting .214.
  • Walls has picked up a hit in 53.2% of his 62 games this season, with more than one hit in 9.7% of them.
  • He has hit a home run in 9.7% of his games in 2023 (six of 62), and 3% of his trips to the dish.
  • Walls has picked up an RBI in 17 games this season (27.4%), with two or more RBI in four of those contests (6.5%).
  • He has scored in 43.5% of his games this season (27 of 62), with two or more runs seven times (11.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Taylor Walls Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
31 GP 31
.184 AVG .241
.304 OBP .328
.265 SLG .491
6 XBH 13
1 HR 6
7 RBI 18
29/16 K/BB 30/14
7 SB 9

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mariners pitching staff ranks ninth in the league.
  • The Mariners have a 3.82 team ERA that ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.
  • Mariners pitchers combine to give up 79 home runs (one per game), the fourth-fewest in baseball.
  • Miller gets the start for the Mariners, his 11th of the season. He is 5-3 with a 3.88 ERA and 49 strikeouts through 55 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he threw 4 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.88, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents are hitting .210 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.