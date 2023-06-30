The Tampa Bay Rays, including Vidal Brujan (batting .176 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, two walks and an RBI), battle starter Bryce Miller and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Vidal Brujan Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller

Bryce Miller TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Discover More About This Game

Vidal Brujan At The Plate

Brujan is batting .220 with two doubles and two walks.

In eight of 17 games this year (47.1%) Brujan has picked up a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (17.6%).

He has not hit a home run in his 17 games this year.

Brujan has had an RBI in four games this year.

He has scored in six games this year (35.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Vidal Brujan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 8 .292 AVG .154 .320 OBP .214 .333 SLG .192 1 XBH 1 0 HR 0 3 RBI 1 8/1 K/BB 6/1 2 SB 0

Mariners Pitching Rankings