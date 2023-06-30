Wander Franco -- with an on-base percentage of .244 in his past 10 games, 101 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Seattle Mariners, with Bryce Miller on the mound, on June 30 at 10:10 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a triple and two RBI) in his last appearance against the Diamondbacks.

Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023

Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Wander Franco At The Plate

Franco has an OPS of .803, fueled by an OBP of .345 and a team-best slugging percentage of .458 this season.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 25th in batting average, 46th in on-base percentage, and 59th in slugging.

Franco has gotten at least one hit in 68.8% of his games this year (53 of 77), with at least two hits 26 times (33.8%).

In nine games this season, he has homered (11.7%, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish).

In 33.8% of his games this year, Franco has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 42.9% of his games this season (33 of 77), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (13.0%) he has scored more than once.

Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 35 .297 AVG .270 .359 OBP .329 .515 SLG .390 22 XBH 10 6 HR 3 27 RBI 12 22/16 K/BB 21/12 12 SB 13

