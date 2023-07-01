The 2023 campaign kicks off for Anthony Nelson when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Minnesota Vikings match up at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.

Anthony Nelson Injury Status

Nelson is currently not on the injured list.

Is Nelson your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Anthony Nelson 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 44 Tackles (4.0 for loss), 5.5 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Rep Nelson and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Other Buccaneers Players

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Anthony Nelson 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 @Cowboys 1.0 1.0 2 0 0 Week 2 @Saints 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 3 Packers 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 4 Chiefs 1.0 1.0 2 0 0 Week 5 Falcons 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 6 @Steelers 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 8 Ravens 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 9 Rams 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 10 Seahawks 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 12 @Browns 1.0 2.0 5 0 0 Week 13 Saints 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 14 @49ers 0.0 0.0 7 0 0 Week 15 Bengals 0.5 0.0 4 0 0 Week 16 @Cardinals 1.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 17 Panthers 1.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 18 @Falcons 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Wild Card Cowboys 0.0 0.0 3 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.