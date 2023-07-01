Austin Eckroat will play at the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, Michigan at Detroit Golf Club, taking place from June 29 - July 2.

Looking to place a wager on Eckroat at the Rocket Mortgage Classic this week? Keep reading for the statistics you need to know before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Austin Eckroat Insights

Over his last 20 rounds, Eckroat has shot better than par on 13 occasions, while also shooting two bogey-free rounds and 16 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded the best score of the day in one of his last 20 rounds, while scoring among the top five in five of those rounds.

Over his last 20 rounds, Eckroat has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round eight times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on 10 occasions.

Eckroat has finished in the top 10 twice in his past five events, and as high as the top five in one.

Eckroat has finished with a score better than the tournament average in each of his past five tournaments, including one finish within three shots of the leader.

Eckroat has made the cut seven times in a row, and hopes to extend that run this week.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 33 -7 277 0 13 2 3 $2M

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Rocket Mortgage Classic Insights and Stats

Courses on the Tour have played at an average length of 7,024 yards in the past year. This event will be held on a par 72 that registers at 7,370 yards, 346 yards longer than average.

Golfers at Detroit Golf Club have averaged a score of -11 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 in the past year.

Eckroat will take to the 7,370-yard course this week at Detroit Golf Club after having played courses with an average length of 7,298 yards in the past year.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -6. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -11.

Eckroat's Last Time Out

Eckroat was in the 17th percentile on par 3s at the Travelers Championship, with an average of 3.19 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

He averaged 3.83 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 48) at the Travelers Championship, which was good enough to place him in the 81st percentile of the field on par 4s (the tournament average was 3.91).

Eckroat was better than 91% of the field at the Travelers Championship on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 4 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.55.

Eckroat fared the same on par-3s as the field average in the last time out, carding a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the Travelers Championship.

On the 16 par-3s at the Travelers Championship, Eckroat had four bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 1.7).

Eckroat's 11 birdies or better on the 48 par-4s at the Travelers Championship were more than the tournament average (7.6).

In that most recent tournament, Eckroat carded a bogey or worse on three of 48 par-4s (the field averaged 4.8).

Eckroat finished the Travelers Championship outperforming the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (2.9) with seven on the eight par-5 holes.

The field at the Travelers Championship averaged 0.6 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Eckroat finished without one.

Rocket Mortgage Classic Time and Date Info

Date: June 29 - July 2, 2023

June 29 - July 2, 2023 Course: Detroit Golf Club

Detroit Golf Club Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Par: 72 / 7,370 yards

72 / 7,370 yards Eckroat Odds to Win: +5000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.