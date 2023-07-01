Vroom vroom! Fire up your engines and catch all the Formula 1, NASCAR Cup Series, and NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series action you can watch today. See when and how to watch or stream auto racing action on Saturday, July 1.

Auto Racing Streaming Live Today

Watch the Austria Grand Prix - Sprint Shootout

Formula 1

5:55 AM ET

ESPN

Watch on Fubo!

Watch the Austria Grand Prix - Sprint

Formula 1

10:25 AM ET

ESPN

Watch on Fubo!

Watch the The Loop 121 - Qualifying

NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series

11:00 AM ET

USA Network

Watch on Fubo!

Watch the Grant Park 220 - Qualifying

NASCAR Cup Series

1:30 PM ET

USA Network

Watch on Fubo!

Watch the The Loop 121

NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series

5:00 PM ET

USA Network

Watch on Fubo!

