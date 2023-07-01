With +12500 odds to capture the MVP award this season, Baker Mayfield is a long shot for the award (28th-best odds in NFL).

Baker Mayfield 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout MVP +12500 28th Bet $100 to win $12,500

Baker Mayfield Insights

Last season Mayfield posted 2,163 passing yards (180.3 per game) with a 60% completion percentage (201-of-335), throwing for 10 TDs with eight INTs.

He tacked on 89 yards rushing on 31 attempts with one TD, averaging 7.4 yards per game.

The Buccaneers ran 66.1% passing plays and 33.9% running plays last season. They were 25th in the league in scoring.

On the offensive side of the ball, Tampa Bay was a top-five unit in terms of passing yards last season, ranking second-best in the NFL by putting up 269.8 passing yards per game. It ranked ninth on defense (203.6 passing yards allowed per game).

All Buccaneers Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Baker Mayfield +12500 (28th in NFL) Devin White +12500 (40th in NFL) Antoine Winfield Jr. +15000 (45th in NFL) Lavonte David +20000 (51st in NFL) Shaquil Barrett +20000 (51st in NFL) Rachaad White +15000 (61st in NFL) Mike Evans +15000 (61st in NFL) Chris Godwin +15000 (61st in NFL) Vita Vea +25000 (71st in NFL)

