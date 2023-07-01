Baker Mayfield: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
The 2023 campaign kicks off for Baker Mayfield when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Minnesota Vikings play at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.
Baker Mayfield Injury Status
Mayfield is currently not listed as injured.
Baker Mayfield 2022 Stats
|Passing Stats
|Rushing Stats
|201-for-335 (60%), 2,163 YDS (6.5 YPA), 10 TD, 8 INT
|31 CAR, 89 YDS, 1 TD
Baker Mayfield Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|121.42
|107
|27
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|189.16
|43
|31
|2023 ADP
|-
|241
|32
Baker Mayfield 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|Browns
|16
|27
|235
|1
|1
|5
|6
|1
|Week 2
|@Giants
|14
|29
|145
|1
|0
|6
|35
|0
|Week 3
|Saints
|12
|25
|170
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|Week 4
|Cardinals
|22
|36
|197
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Week 5
|49ers
|20
|36
|215
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 9
|@Bengals
|14
|20
|155
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 11
|@Ravens
|21
|33
|196
|0
|2
|2
|12
|0
|Week 14
|Raiders
|22
|35
|230
|1
|0
|4
|10
|0
|Week 15
|@Packers
|12
|21
|111
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Week 16
|Broncos
|24
|28
|230
|2
|0
|2
|2
|0
|Week 17
|@Chargers
|11
|19
|132
|0
|0
|3
|8
|0
|Week 18
|@Seahawks
|13
|26
|147
|0
|1
|5
|16
|0
