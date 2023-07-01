Calvin Ridley and the Jacksonville Jaguars will play the Kansas City Chiefs at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 2 of the 2023 campaign. All of Ridley's numbers that you need to know can be found on this page.

Calvin Ridley Injury Status

Ridley is currently not on the injured list.

Check Out Calvin Ridley NFL Offensive Player of the Year Odds

Calvin Ridley 2023 Stats

Receiving Stats 11 TAR, 8 REC, 101 YDS, 1 TD

Calvin Ridley Fantasy Insights

In Week 1 against the Indianapolis Colts, Ridley put up 16.1 fantasy points, recording eight receptions on 11 targets for 101 yards and one TD.

Other Jaguars Players

Calvin Ridley 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Colts 11 8 101 1

