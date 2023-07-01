Carlton Davis' 2023 campaign starts on September 10 with a Week 1 matchup that pits the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Minnesota Vikings. Gametime is scheduled for 1:00 PM ET.

Carlton Davis Injury Status

Davis is currently listed as active.

Carlton Davis 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 63 Tackles (3.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 1 INT, 12 Pass Def.

Other Buccaneers Players

Carlton Davis 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 @Cowboys 0.0 0.0 5 0 1 Week 2 @Saints 0.0 0.0 8 0 1 Week 3 Packers 0.0 1.0 6 0 0 Week 4 Chiefs 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 5 Falcons 0.0 0.0 4 0 1 Week 6 @Steelers 0.0 0.0 4 0 1 Week 9 Rams 0.0 1.0 6 0 0 Week 10 Seahawks 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 12 @Browns 0.0 0.0 4 0 2 Week 13 Saints 0.0 0.0 4 0 1 Week 14 @49ers 0.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 15 Bengals 0.0 0.0 6 1 4 Week 16 @Cardinals 0.0 1.0 4 0 1 Wild Card Cowboys 0.0 0.0 4 0 0

