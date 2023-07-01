Chris Godwin: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
Chris Godwin is set for the beginning of the 2023 campaign when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers kick off their season in Week 1 against the Minnesota Vikings on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET.
Chris Godwin Injury Status
Godwin is currently not on the injured list.
Chris Godwin 2022 Stats
|Receiving Stats
|142 TAR, 104 REC, 1,023 YDS, 3 TD
Chris Godwin Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|118.80
|110
|26
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|119.39
|105
|33
|2023 ADP
|-
|76
|30
Chris Godwin 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Cowboys
|3
|3
|35
|0
|Week 4
|Chiefs
|10
|7
|59
|0
|Week 5
|Falcons
|6
|6
|61
|0
|Week 6
|@Steelers
|12
|6
|95
|0
|Week 7
|@Panthers
|13
|7
|43
|0
|Week 8
|Ravens
|11
|6
|75
|0
|Week 9
|Rams
|10
|7
|36
|0
|Week 10
|Seahawks
|8
|6
|71
|1
|Week 12
|@Browns
|13
|12
|110
|1
|Week 13
|Saints
|13
|8
|63
|0
|Week 14
|@49ers
|9
|5
|54
|0
|Week 15
|Bengals
|8
|8
|83
|1
|Week 16
|@Cardinals
|10
|8
|63
|0
|Week 17
|Panthers
|9
|9
|120
|0
|Week 18
|@Falcons
|7
|6
|55
|0
|Wild Card
|Cowboys
|13
|10
|85
|0
