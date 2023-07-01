Christian Bethancourt Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Mariners - July 1
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 8:32 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
On Saturday, Christian Bethancourt (.333 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be George Kirby. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (3-for-5 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Mariners.
Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: George Kirby
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Christian Bethancourt At The Plate
- Bethancourt is hitting .235 with 12 doubles, seven home runs and six walks.
- Bethancourt has reached base via a hit in 30 games this year (of 52 played), and had multiple hits in 10 of those games.
- He has homered in 13.5% of his games this year, and 3.7% of his plate appearances.
- In 28.8% of his games this season, Bethancourt has driven in at least one run. In four of those games (7.7%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 21 times this year (40.4%), including six games with multiple runs (11.5%).
Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|25
|.264
|AVG
|.205
|.287
|OBP
|.226
|.484
|SLG
|.352
|12
|XBH
|7
|4
|HR
|3
|12
|RBI
|9
|26/3
|K/BB
|26/3
|0
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in the league.
- The Mariners have a 3.96 team ERA that ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Mariners give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (82 total, one per game).
- Kirby (6-7) takes the mound for the Mariners in his 16th start of the season. He's put together a 3.26 ERA in 94 2/3 innings pitched, with 79 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the righty tossed 6 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old ranks 17th in ERA (3.26), 13th in WHIP (1.074), and 49th in K/9 (7.6).
