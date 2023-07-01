In Week 2 of the 2023 season, Christian Izien and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will match up with the Chicago Bears at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Here is everything you need to know, if you're trying to find Izien's stats.

Christian Izien Injury Status

Izien is currently not on the injured list.

Christian Izien 2023 Stats

Defensive Stats 3 Tackles (0.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 1 INT, 1 Pass Def.

Other Buccaneers Players

Christian Izien 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 @Vikings 0.0 0.0 3 1 1

