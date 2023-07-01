Deven Thompkins is set to hit the field on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET, when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers square off against the Minnesota Vikings in the first week of the 2023 NFL season.

Deven Thompkins Injury Status

Thompkins is currently not on the injury report.

Is Thompkins your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Deven Thompkins 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats 10 TAR, 5 REC, 32 YDS, 0 TD

Rep Thompkins and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Deven Thompkins Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 5.80 461 168 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 33.56 314 123 2023 ADP - 441 148

Other Buccaneers Players

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Deven Thompkins 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 15 Bengals 1 1 7 0 Week 18 @Falcons 9 4 25 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.