Evan Engram: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
Evan Engram's 2023 season begins on September 10 with a Week 1 contest that pits the Jacksonville Jaguars against the Indianapolis Colts. Gametime is slated for 1:00 PM ET.
Evan Engram Injury Status
Engram is currently not on the injury report.
Is Engram your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!
Check Out Evan Engram NFL Offensive Player of the Year Odds
Evan Engram 2022 Stats
|Receiving Stats
|98 TAR, 73 REC, 766 YDS, 4 TD
Rep Engram and the Jacksonville Jaguars with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Evan Engram Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|103.90
|134
|6
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|91.03
|171
|9
|2023 ADP
|-
|85
|8
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Evan Engram 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Commanders
|4
|4
|28
|0
|Week 2
|Colts
|8
|7
|46
|0
|Week 3
|@Chargers
|3
|1
|9
|0
|Week 4
|@Eagles
|1
|1
|16
|0
|Week 5
|Texans
|10
|6
|69
|0
|Week 6
|@Colts
|6
|5
|40
|0
|Week 7
|Giants
|7
|4
|67
|0
|Week 8
|Broncos
|6
|4
|55
|1
|Week 9
|Raiders
|2
|1
|8
|0
|Week 10
|@Chiefs
|4
|3
|14
|0
|Week 12
|Ravens
|1
|1
|4
|0
|Week 13
|@Lions
|7
|5
|30
|1
|Week 14
|@Titans
|15
|11
|162
|2
|Week 15
|Cowboys
|10
|8
|62
|0
|Week 16
|@Jets
|8
|7
|113
|0
|Week 17
|@Texans
|2
|1
|16
|0
|Week 18
|Titans
|4
|4
|27
|0
|Wild Card
|Chargers
|11
|7
|93
|1
|Divisional
|@Chiefs
|6
|5
|31
|0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.