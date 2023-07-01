The Florida Atlantic Owls' over/under for the 2023 season, 7.5 wins, means they should be a solid group.

Florida Atlantic Win Total Over/Under & Payouts

Over/Under Over Payout Under Payout Implied Probability (Over) 7.5 +100 -125 50%

Owls' 2022 Performance

Despite sporting a bottom-25 defense that ranked 25th-worst in FBS (424.8 yards allowed per game) last season, Florida Atlantic played better on the other side of the ball, ranking 47th in FBS by averaging 411.6 yards per game.

Florida Atlantic compiled 226.3 passing yards per game on offense last season (72nd in FBS), and it ranked 96th defensively with 245.8 passing yards allowed per game.

FAU was 4-2 at home last year, but they won only one game away from home.

As underdogs the Owls had just one victory (1-3). When favored they went 4-4.

Florida Atlantic's Impact Players (2022)

Name Position Stats N'Kosi Perry QB 2,701 YDS (58.0%) / 25 TD / 5 INT

258 RUSH YDS / 6 RUSH TD / 21.5 RUSH YPG Larry McCammon III RB 1,008 YDS / 7 TD / 84.0 YPG / 5.2 YPC

15 REC / 155 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 12.9 REC YPG LaJohntay Wester WR 62 REC / 719 YDS / 8 TD / 59.9 YPG Jahmal Edrine WR 39 REC / 570 YDS / 6 TD / 47.5 YPG Armani-Eli Adams DB 50 TKL / 0.0 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD Dwight Toombs II DB 41 TKL / 0.0 TFL / 3 INT / 3 PD Eddie Williams LB 40 TKL / 2.0 TFL / 2.0 SACK Jaylen Wester LB 41 TKL / 3.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK / 1 INT

Owls' Strength of Schedule

In terms of difficulty, using their opponents' combined win total last season, the Owls will be playing the 43rd-ranked schedule this year.

Florida Atlantic is playing the 20th-easiest conference schedule this season (based on its CUSA opponents' combined win total last year).

Florida Atlantic has seven games scheduled against teams that had winning records in 2022, including four teams that had nine or more wins and two with less than four wins last season.

Florida Atlantic 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Favorite Total 1 Monmouth September 2 - - 2 Ohio September 9 - - 3 @ Clemson September 16 - - 4 @ Illinois September 23 - - 6 Tulsa October 7 - - 7 @ South Florida October 14 - - 8 UTSA October 21 - - 9 @ Charlotte October 27 - - 10 @ UAB November 4 - - 11 East Carolina November 11 - - 12 Tulane November 18 - - 13 @ Rice November 25 - -

