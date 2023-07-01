At +8000, the Florida Gators sport the eighth-ranked odds in the conference to win the SEC in 2023. They also have +20000 odds to win a national championship. Dig into the odds and other stats below before placing a futures bet.

Want to bet on any of Florida's futures options? Sign up at BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Florida Southeastern Conference and National Championship Odds

National Championship Odds: +20000 (Bet $10 to win $2000)

+20000 (Bet $10 to win $2000) Southeastern Conference Championship Odds: +8000 (Bet $10 to win $800)

+8000 (Bet $10 to win $800) Season Win Total Over/Under: Currently Unavailable

Bet on Florida's postseason opportunities now at BetMGM!

Florida 2023 Schedule

Florida will have to overcome the eighth-hardest schedule in college football, based on its opponents' combined win total last year (84). In 2023, the Gators' schedule will feature nine games against teams who had winning records a year ago, including five games against teams that recorded nine or more wins and one game against squads with fewer than four wins in 2022.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Opponent Date Week Result @ Utah August 31 1 - McNeese September 9 2 - Tennessee September 16 3 - Charlotte September 23 4 - @ Kentucky September 30 5 - Vanderbilt October 7 6 - @ South Carolina October 14 7 - Georgia October 28 9 - Arkansas November 4 10 - @ LSU November 11 11 - @ Missouri November 18 12 - Florida State November 25 13 -

Rep your team with officially licensed Florida gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.