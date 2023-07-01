Florida International 2023 Win Total Over/Under Odds, Schedule & Stats
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 1:44 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The 2023 win total set for the Florida International Panthers, three, indicates it's going to be a very poor season.
Florida International Win Total Over/Under & Payouts
|Over/Under
|Over Payout
|Under Payout
|Implied Probability (Over)
|3
|-145
|+120
|59.2%
Panthers' 2022 Performance
- With 322.5 yards of total offense per game (15th-worst) and 451.9 yards allowed per game on defense (12th-worst), Florida International played poorly on both sides of the ball last season.
- Despite having a bottom-25 pass defense last season that ranked 23rd-worst in FBS (260.2 passing yards allowed per game), Florida International put up better results on the other side of the ball, ranking 85th in FBS by putting up 218.8 passing yards per game.
- FIU won just two games at home last year and two on the road.
- As favorites, the Panthers went undefeated (1-0). As underdogs, they were 3-8.
Florida International's Impact Players (2022)
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Grayson James
|QB
|1,962 YDS (58.4%) / 11 TD / 11 INT
223 RUSH YDS / 3 RUSH TD / 18.6 RUSH YPG
|Lexington Joseph
|RB
|536 YDS / 5 TD / 44.7 YPG / 4.9 YPC
29 REC / 169 REC YDS / 2 REC TD / 14.1 REC YPG
|Tyrese Chambers
|WR
|51 REC / 544 YDS / 4 TD / 45.3 YPG
|Kris Mitchell
|WR
|24 REC / 352 YDS / 4 TD / 29.3 YPG
|Demetrius Hill
|DB
|65 TKL / 3.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK / 1 INT
|Gaethan Bernadel
|LB
|60 TKL / 6.0 TFL / 1.5 SACK
|Donovan Manuel
|LB
|56 TKL / 3.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK
|Shaun Peterson Jr.
|RB
|21 TKL / 5.0 TFL / 6.0 SACK
Panthers' Strength of Schedule
- The Panthers will face the ninth-easiest schedule in college football, based on their opponents' combined win total last year (56).
- Florida International will face the 105th-ranked conference schedule in college football, based on its CUSA opponents' combined win total last year (30).
- In 2023, Florida International will face seven teams that had winning records last season, including zero that won nine or more games, while facing one squad that notched three or fewer wins a season ago.
Florida International 2023 Schedule
|Week
|Opponent
|Date
|Favorite
|Total
|1
|@ Louisiana Tech
|August 26
|-
|-
|1
|Maine
|September 2
|-
|-
|2
|North Texas
|September 9
|-
|-
|3
|@ UConn
|September 16
|-
|-
|4
|Liberty
|September 23
|-
|-
|6
|@ New Mexico State
|October 4
|-
|-
|7
|UTEP
|October 11
|-
|-
|8
|@ Sam Houston
|October 18
|-
|-
|9
|Jacksonville State
|October 25
|-
|-
|11
|@ Middle Tennessee
|November 11
|-
|-
|12
|@ Arkansas
|November 18
|-
|-
|13
|Western Kentucky
|November 25
|-
|-
