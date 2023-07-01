In terms of claiming the ACC title in 2023, the Florida State Seminoles are one of the top contenders in the conference, with +170 odds that rank them second. They also have +1800 odds to take home the national championship. In the piece below, we break down the futures odds and other important stats.

Want to bet on any of Florida State's futures options? Sign up at BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Florida State Atlantic Coast Conference and National Championship Odds

National Championship Odds: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180)

+1800 (Bet $10 to win $180) Atlantic Coast Conference Championship Odds: +170 (Bet $10 to win $17)

+170 (Bet $10 to win $17) Season Win Total Over/Under: Currently Unavailable

Bet on Florida State's postseason opportunities now at BetMGM!

Florida State 2023 Schedule

Florida State is playing the 60th-ranked schedule this season (based on its opponents' combined win total last year). The Seminoles have eight games scheduled against teams that earned winning records in 2022, including two teams that collected nine or more wins and two with fewer than four wins last year.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Opponent Date Week Result LSU September 3 1 - Southern Miss September 9 2 - @ Boston College September 16 3 - @ Clemson September 23 4 - Virginia Tech October 7 6 - Syracuse October 14 7 - Duke October 21 8 - @ Wake Forest October 28 9 - @ Pittsburgh November 4 10 - Miami (FL) November 11 11 - North Alabama November 18 12 - @ Florida November 25 13 -

Rep your team with officially licensed Florida State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.