Harold Ramirez Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Mariners - July 1
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Harold Ramirez -- with an on-base percentage of .256 in his past 10 games, 82 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Seattle Mariners, with George Kirby on the hill, on July 1 at 7:15 PM ET.
In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Diamondbacks.
Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: George Kirby
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Harold Ramirez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Rays Injury Report
|Rays vs Mariners Betting Trends & Stats
|Rays vs Mariners Player Props
|Rays vs Mariners Pitching Matchup
|Rays vs Mariners Odds
|Rays vs Mariners Prediction
|How to Watch Rays vs Mariners
Harold Ramirez At The Plate
- Ramirez has 10 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 14 walks while batting .295.
- Ramirez has picked up a hit in 62.9% of his 62 games this year, with multiple hits in 32.3% of them.
- He has hit a long ball in 14.5% of his games this season, and 3.8% of his plate appearances.
- Ramirez has had at least one RBI in 38.7% of his games this season (24 of 62), with two or more RBI 10 times (16.1%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 45.2% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (4.8%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|27
|.286
|AVG
|.306
|.344
|OBP
|.330
|.571
|SLG
|.357
|17
|XBH
|3
|8
|HR
|1
|24
|RBI
|11
|32/10
|K/BB
|16/4
|3
|SB
|1
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mariners pitching staff ranks 10th in the league.
- The Mariners' 3.96 team ERA ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to allow 82 home runs (one per game), the fifth-fewest in the league.
- Kirby gets the start for the Mariners, his 16th of the season. He is 6-7 with a 3.26 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 94 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles, the righty went 6 1/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 25-year-old ranks 17th in ERA (3.26), 13th in WHIP (1.074), and 49th in K/9 (7.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.