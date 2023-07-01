Henry Mondeaux: 2023 Stats & Injury News
The beginning of the 2023 NFL campaign is fast approaching, with Henry Mondeaux and the Jacksonville Jaguars opening the year with a contest against the Indianapolis Colts at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.
Henry Mondeaux Injury Status
Mondeaux is currently listed as active.
Henry Mondeaux 2022 Stats
|Defensive Stats
|16 Tackles (1.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.
Henry Mondeaux 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Sacks
|TFL
|Tackles
|INTs
|PD
|Week 3
|Cowboys
|0.0
|0.0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 4
|Bears
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 10
|Texans
|0.0
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 11
|Lions
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 12
|@Cowboys
|0.0
|0.0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 13
|Commanders
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 14
|Eagles
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 17
|Colts
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 18
|@Eagles
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
