At +2500, the Jacksonville Jaguars are No. 11 in the league in terms of Super Bowl-winning odds as of December 31.

Jaguars Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC South: -165

-165 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2500

Jacksonville Betting Insights

Jacksonville won eight games against the spread last season, failing to cover nine times.

Last season, eight Jaguars games hit the over.

Offensively, Jacksonville ranked 10th in the NFL with 357.4 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 24th in total defense (353.3 yards allowed per contest).

The Jaguars posted a 5-3 record at home and were 4-5 on the road last season.

Jacksonville won just twice as favorites (2-3) and went 7-5 as underdogs.

The Jaguars were 8-4 in the AFC, including 4-2 in the AFC South.

Jaguars Impact Players

Trevor Lawrence threw for 4,113 yards (241.9 per game), completing 66.3% of his throws, with 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 17 games last year.

On the ground, Lawrence scored five touchdowns and accumulated 291 yards.

On the ground, Travis Etienne scored five touchdowns and picked up 1,125 yards (66.2 per game).

Etienne also had 35 receptions for 316 yards and zero TDs.

In the passing game a season ago, Christian Kirk scored eight TDs, hauling in 84 balls for 1,108 yards (65.2 per game).

Zay Jones had 82 receptions for 823 yards (51.4 per game) and five touchdowns in 16 games.

Foyesade Oluokun had 184 tackles, 11.0 TFL, two sacks, and five passes defended last year.

2023-24 Jaguars NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Colts - +10000 2 September 17 Chiefs - +650 3 September 24 Texans - +15000 4 October 1 Falcons - +6600 5 October 8 @ Bills - +800 6 October 15 Colts - +10000 7 October 19 @ Saints - +3000 8 October 29 @ Steelers - +6600 10 November 12 49ers - +900 11 November 19 Titans - +12500 12 November 26 @ Texans - +15000 13 December 4 Bengals - +900 14 December 10 @ Browns - +3500 15 December 17 Ravens - +1800 16 December 24 @ Buccaneers - +15000 17 December 31 Panthers - +8000 18 January 7 @ Titans - +12500

