The 2023 campaign kicks off for Jamel Dean when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Minnesota Vikings square off at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.

Jamel Dean Injury Status

Dean is currently not on the injured list.

Jamel Dean 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 54 Tackles (1.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 2 INT, 8 Pass Def.

Other Buccaneers Players

Jamel Dean 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 @Cowboys 0.0 0.0 4 0 1 Week 2 @Saints 0.0 0.0 6 2 2 Week 3 Packers 0.0 1.0 6 0 0 Week 4 Chiefs 0.0 0.0 2 0 1 Week 5 Falcons 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 6 @Steelers 0.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 7 @Panthers 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 8 Ravens 0.0 0.0 4 0 1 Week 9 Rams 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 10 Seahawks 0.0 0.0 6 0 1 Week 12 @Browns 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 13 Saints 0.0 0.0 5 0 1 Week 14 @49ers 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 17 Panthers 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 18 @Falcons 0.0 0.0 0 0 1

