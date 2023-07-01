The start of the 2023 NFL campaign is just around the corner, with Joe Tryon and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers opening the year with a bout versus the Minnesota Vikings at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.

Joe Tryon Injury Status

Tryon is currently not on the injury report.

Joe Tryon 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 40 Tackles (6.0 for loss), 4.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 2 Pass Def.

Joe Tryon 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 @Cowboys 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 2 @Saints 0.5 0.0 4 0 0 Week 3 Packers 0.0 1.0 1 0 0 Week 4 Chiefs 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 5 Falcons 1.0 1.0 2 0 0 Week 6 @Steelers 0.0 1.0 3 0 0 Week 7 @Panthers 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 8 Ravens 1.0 1.0 3 0 0 Week 9 Rams 0.0 0.0 2 0 1 Week 10 Seahawks 1.0 1.0 2 0 0 Week 12 @Browns 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 14 @49ers 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 15 Bengals 0.5 0.0 4 0 1 Week 16 @Cardinals 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 17 Panthers 0.0 0.0 7 0 0 Week 18 @Falcons 0.0 1.0 3 0 0 Wild Card Cowboys 0.0 0.0 2 0 0

