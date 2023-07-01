Jose Siri Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Mariners - July 1
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 8:31 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Jose Siri -- with a slugging percentage of .618 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Seattle Mariners, with George Kirby on the mound, on July 1 at 7:15 PM ET.
In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Mariners.
Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: George Kirby
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jose Siri? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Jose Siri At The Plate
- Siri is hitting .233 with six doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 14 walks.
- Siri has had a hit in 32 of 51 games this season (62.7%), including multiple hits seven times (13.7%).
- In 16 games this year, he has hit a home run (31.4%, and 8.4% of his trips to the plate).
- In 24 games this season (47.1%), Siri has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (19.6%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 52.9% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 11.8%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|22
|.258
|AVG
|.203
|.320
|OBP
|.244
|.548
|SLG
|.570
|10
|XBH
|13
|8
|HR
|8
|20
|RBI
|17
|32/9
|K/BB
|29/5
|4
|SB
|3
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.
- The Mariners have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.96).
- Mariners pitchers combine to allow 82 home runs (one per game), the fifth-fewest in the league.
- Kirby (6-7 with a 3.26 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 94 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mariners, his 16th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the righty went 6 1/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old's 3.26 ERA ranks 17th, 1.074 WHIP ranks 13th, and 7.6 K/9 ranks 49th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.