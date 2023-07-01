Josh Lowe, with a slugging percentage of .442 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Seattle Mariners, with George Kirby on the mound, July 1 at 7:15 PM ET.

He collected two extra-base hits in his previous appearance (3-for-5 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Mariners.

Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: George Kirby

George Kirby TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Josh Lowe At The Plate

Lowe is hitting .290 with 17 doubles, 12 home runs and 15 walks.

Lowe is batting .409 with one homer during his last games and is riding a six-game hitting streak.

Lowe has reached base via a hit in 44 games this year (of 66 played), and had multiple hits in 21 of those games.

He has hit a home run in 18.2% of his games in 2023, and 4.7% of his trips to the dish.

Lowe has driven home a run in 30 games this season (45.5%), including more than one RBI in 16.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..

He has scored in 28 games this season (42.4%), including seven multi-run games (10.6%).

Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 34 .288 AVG .291 .313 OBP .345 .459 SLG .559 13 XBH 16 3 HR 9 17 RBI 31 27/4 K/BB 37/11 7 SB 11

Mariners Pitching Rankings