Ke'Shawn Vaughn: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
Ke'Shawn Vaughn's 2023 season kicks off on September 10 with a Week 1 game that pits the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Minnesota Vikings. Gametime is scheduled for 1:00 PM ET.
Ke'Shawn Vaughn Injury Status
Vaughn is currently listed as active.
Is Vaughn your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!
Ke'Shawn Vaughn 2022 Stats
|Rushing Stats
|Receiving Stats
|17 CAR, 53 YDS (3.1 YPC), 0 TD
|4 TAR, 3 REC, 19 YDS, 0 TD
Rep Vaughn and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Ke'Shawn Vaughn Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|7.20
|448
|102
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|35.65
|308
|84
|2023 ADP
|-
|635
|142
Other Buccaneers Players
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Ke'Shawn Vaughn 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 9
|Rams
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 10
|Seahawks
|2
|2
|0
|1
|11
|0
|Week 12
|@Browns
|4
|15
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 16
|@Cardinals
|1
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 18
|@Falcons
|8
|26
|0
|2
|8
|0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.