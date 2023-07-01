With +20000 odds to win the Defensive Player of the Year award this season, Lavonte David a long shot for the award (51st-best odds in league).

Lavonte David 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Def. POY +20000 51st Bet $100 to win $20,000

On defense last year, David helped keep opposing offenses in check with 124 tackles, 10.0 TFL, three sacks, and five passes defended in 17 games.

The Buccaneers owned the ninth-ranked defense this season in terms of passing yards last season (203.6 allowed per game), and they were better on offense, ranking second-best with 269.8 passing yards per game.

Tampa Bay ranked worst in rushing offense (76.9 rushing yards per game) last season, but it played better on defense, ranking 15th with 120.7 rushing yards allowed per contest.

All Buccaneers Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Baker Mayfield +12500 (28th in NFL) Devin White +12500 (40th in NFL) Antoine Winfield Jr. +15000 (45th in NFL) Lavonte David +20000 (51st in NFL) Shaquil Barrett +20000 (51st in NFL) Rachaad White +15000 (61st in NFL) Mike Evans +15000 (61st in NFL) Chris Godwin +15000 (61st in NFL) Vita Vea +25000 (71st in NFL)

