The Miami Hurricanes rank fifth in the ACC, with +2000 odds to win the conference title in 2023. Additionally they have +12500 odds to bring home a national championship. Read the article below for more details on the team's futures championship odds.

Miami (FL) Atlantic Coast Conference and National Championship Odds

National Championship Odds: +12500 (Bet $10 to win $1250)

+12500 (Bet $10 to win $1250) Atlantic Coast Conference Championship Odds: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200)

+2000 (Bet $10 to win $200) Season Win Total Over/Under: Currently Unavailable

Miami (FL) 2023 Schedule

Miami (FL) has been handed the 82nd-ranked schedule in college football, based on its opponents' combined win total last year (68). In 2023, the Hurricanes' schedule will feature six games against teams who ended the season with winning records a year ago, including three games against teams that piled up nine or more wins and three games against squads that registered three or fewer wins in 2022.

Opponent Date Week Result Miami (OH) September 1 1 - Texas A&M September 9 2 - Bethune-Cookman September 14 3 - @ Temple September 23 4 - Georgia Tech October 7 6 - @ North Carolina October 14 7 - Clemson October 21 8 - Virginia October 28 9 - @ NC State November 4 10 - @ Florida State November 11 11 - Louisville November 18 12 - @ Boston College November 24 13 -

