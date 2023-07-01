A strong season is a possibility for the Miami Hurricanes in 2023, based on their win total over/under of 7.5.

Miami (FL) Win Total Over/Under & Payouts

Over/Under Over Payout Under Payout Implied Probability (Over) 7.5 +120 -140 45.5%

Hurricanes' 2022 Performance

Miami (FL) compiled 367.4 yards per game on offense last season (85th in FBS), and it ranked 65th on defense with 375.9 yards allowed per game.

Miami (FL) compiled 239.6 passing yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 60th in FBS. Defensively, it ranked 79th, surrendering 232.6 passing yards per contest.

The U won only two games at home last year, but totaled three on the road.

When underdogs the Canes had just one victory (1-4). As favorites they went 4-3.

Miami (FL)'s Impact Players (2022)

Name Position Stats Henry Parrish Jr. RB 613 YDS / 4 TD / 51.1 YPG / 4.7 YPC

18 REC / 114 REC YDS / 2 REC TD / 9.5 REC YPG Tyler Van Dyke QB 1,842 YDS (63.4%) / 10 TD / 5 INT Will Mallory TE 42 REC / 538 YDS / 3 TD / 44.8 YPG Colbie Young WR 32 REC / 376 YDS / 5 TD / 31.3 YPG Akheem Mesidor DL 28 TKL / 7.0 TFL / 7.0 SACK James Williams DB 43 TKL / 0.0 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD Kamren Kinchens DB 29 TKL / 1.0 TFL / 6 INT / 6 PD DJ Ivey DB 28 TKL / 1.0 TFL / 2 INT / 2 PD

Hurricanes' Strength of Schedule

Based on their opponents' combined win total last season (68), the Hurricanes have the 82nd-ranked schedule in college football.

Miami (FL) is playing the 44th-ranked conference schedule this season (based on its ACC opponents' combined win total last year).

Miami (FL) has six games this season against teams that finished above .500 in 2022. That schedule includes three teams that ended with nine or more victories and three squads with three or fewer wins last year.

Miami (FL) 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Favorite Total 1 Miami (OH) September 1 - - 2 Texas A&M September 9 - - 3 Bethune-Cookman September 14 - - 4 @ Temple September 23 - - 6 Georgia Tech October 7 - - 7 @ North Carolina October 14 - - 8 Clemson October 21 - - 9 Virginia October 28 - - 10 @ NC State November 4 - - 11 @ Florida State November 11 - - 12 Louisville November 18 - - 13 @ Boston College November 24 - -

