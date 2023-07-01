Mike Evans: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
The 2023 campaign kicks off for Mike Evans when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Minnesota Vikings play at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.
Mike Evans Injury Status
Evans is currently not listed as injured.
Mike Evans 2022 Stats
|Receiving Stats
|127 TAR, 77 REC, 1,124 YDS, 6 TD
Mike Evans Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|148.40
|66
|16
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|132.36
|86
|21
|2023 ADP
|-
|77
|31
Mike Evans 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Cowboys
|7
|5
|71
|1
|Week 2
|@Saints
|4
|3
|61
|0
|Week 4
|Chiefs
|10
|8
|103
|2
|Week 5
|Falcons
|8
|4
|81
|0
|Week 6
|@Steelers
|4
|4
|42
|0
|Week 7
|@Panthers
|15
|9
|96
|0
|Week 8
|Ravens
|11
|6
|123
|0
|Week 9
|Rams
|11
|5
|40
|0
|Week 10
|Seahawks
|6
|5
|54
|0
|Week 12
|@Browns
|9
|2
|31
|0
|Week 13
|Saints
|4
|4
|59
|0
|Week 14
|@49ers
|9
|4
|44
|0
|Week 15
|Bengals
|9
|5
|83
|0
|Week 16
|@Cardinals
|8
|3
|29
|0
|Week 17
|Panthers
|12
|10
|207
|3
|Wild Card
|Cowboys
|11
|6
|74
|0
