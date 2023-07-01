Randy Arozarena Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Mariners - July 1
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Randy Arozarena -- batting .333 with a double, two home runs, four walks and nine RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Seattle Mariners, with George Kirby on the hill, on July 1 at 7:15 PM ET.
In his last game, he racked up three RBI (going 2-for-5 with a home run) against the Mariners.
Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: George Kirby
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Discover More About This Game
Randy Arozarena At The Plate
- Arozarena has nine doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 45 walks while batting .288.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 19th in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage, and 34th in slugging.
- Arozarena has gotten a hit in 53 of 80 games this season (66.3%), with at least two hits on 23 occasions (28.8%).
- He has gone deep in 17.5% of his games this year, and 4.4% of his chances at the plate.
- Arozarena has driven home a run in 31 games this season (38.8%), including more than one RBI in 16.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on eight occasions..
- He has scored in 41 of 80 games this season, and more than once 10 times.
Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|38
|.298
|AVG
|.278
|.429
|OBP
|.371
|.539
|SLG
|.431
|15
|XBH
|10
|9
|HR
|6
|34
|RBI
|23
|33/24
|K/BB
|48/21
|6
|SB
|3
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff ranks 10th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.96).
- The Mariners give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (82 total, one per game).
- Kirby (6-7 with a 3.26 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 94 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mariners, his 16th of the season.
- The righty's most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he threw 6 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 25-year-old's 3.26 ERA ranks 17th, 1.074 WHIP ranks 13th, and 7.6 K/9 ranks 49th among qualifying pitchers this season.
