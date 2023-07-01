Rays vs. Mariners Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 1
Saturday's contest features the Tampa Bay Rays (57-28) and the Seattle Mariners (38-42) matching up at T-Mobile Park in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-3 victory for the Rays according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET on July 1.
The Rays will call on Tyler Glasnow (2-1) against the Mariners and George Kirby (6-7).
Rays vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington
- How to Watch on TV: FOX
Rays vs. Mariners Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Rays 5, Mariners 4.
Total Prediction for Rays vs. Mariners
- Total Prediction: Over 7 runs
Rays Performance Insights
- The Rays have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have won five of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents have failed to hit the over three times.
- In their last two games with a spread, the Rays failed to cover each time.
- The Rays have been favorites in 71 games this season and won 51 (71.8%) of those contests.
- Tampa Bay has a record of 51-20, a 71.8% win rate, when favored by -115 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rays have a 53.5% chance to win.
- Tampa Bay has scored the second-most runs in the majors this season with 479.
- The Rays have the second-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.60).
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 25
|Royals
|W 3-1
|Tyler Glasnow vs Daniel Lynch
|June 27
|@ Diamondbacks
|L 8-4
|Taj Bradley vs Zac Gallen
|June 28
|@ Diamondbacks
|W 3-2
|Zach Eflin vs Zach Davies
|June 29
|@ Diamondbacks
|W 6-1
|Zack Littell vs Brandon Pfaadt
|June 30
|@ Mariners
|W 15-4
|Shane McClanahan vs Bryce Miller
|July 1
|@ Mariners
|-
|Tyler Glasnow vs George Kirby
|July 2
|@ Mariners
|-
|Taj Bradley vs Luis Castillo
|July 4
|Phillies
|-
|Zach Eflin vs Aaron Nola
|July 5
|Phillies
|-
|Yonny Chirinos vs Taijuan Walker
|July 6
|Phillies
|-
|Shane McClanahan vs Cristopher Sanchez
|July 7
|Braves
|-
|Tyler Glasnow vs Charlie Morton
