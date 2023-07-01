Saturday's contest features the Tampa Bay Rays (57-28) and the Seattle Mariners (38-42) matching up at T-Mobile Park in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-3 victory for the Rays according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET on July 1.

The Rays will call on Tyler Glasnow (2-1) against the Mariners and George Kirby (6-7).

Rays vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

How to Watch on TV: FOX

Rays vs. Mariners Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Rays 5, Mariners 4.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Mariners

Total Prediction: Over 7 runs

Rays Performance Insights

The Rays have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have won five of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

In their last two games with a spread, the Rays failed to cover each time.

The Rays have been favorites in 71 games this season and won 51 (71.8%) of those contests.

Tampa Bay has a record of 51-20, a 71.8% win rate, when favored by -115 or more by oddsmakers this season.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rays have a 53.5% chance to win.

Tampa Bay has scored the second-most runs in the majors this season with 479.

The Rays have the second-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.60).

