The Tampa Bay Rays (57-28) will rely on Wander Franco when they visit Ty France and the Seattle Mariners (38-42) at T-Mobile Park on Saturday, July 1. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:15 PM ET.

The Rays are favored in this one, at -115, while the underdog Mariners have -105 odds to play spoiler. The matchup's over/under has been set at 7 runs.

Rays vs. Mariners Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: Tyler Glasnow - TB (2-1, 4.45 ERA) vs George Kirby - SEA (6-7, 3.26 ERA)

Rays vs. Mariners Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Rays vs. Mariners Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rays have been favored 71 times and won 51, or 71.8%, of those games.

The Rays have a 51-20 record (winning 71.8% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for Tampa Bay.

The Rays were the moneyline favorite in eight of their last 10 games, and they finished 5-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to go over the total seven times.

The Mariners have been underdogs in 24 games this season and have come away with the win eight times (33.3%) in those contests.

The Mariners have a mark of 8-10 in contests where bookmakers favor them by -105 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Mariners have been underdogs twice and lost both games.

In the last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Rays vs. Mariners Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Luke Raley 0.5 (-182) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+165) Josh Lowe 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+190) Yandy Díaz 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+210) Wander Franco 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+230) Randy Arozarena 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+150)

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +475 2nd 1st Win AL East -549 - 1st

