Roy Robertson-Harris: 2023 Stats & Injury News
Roy Robertson-Harris is ready to take the gridiron on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET, when the Jacksonville Jaguars clash with the Indianapolis Colts in the first week of the 2023 NFL campaign.
Roy Robertson-Harris Injury Status
Robertson-Harris is currently not on the injury report.
Roy Robertson-Harris 2022 Stats
|Defensive Stats
|45 Tackles (7.0 for loss), 3.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 4 Pass Def.
Roy Robertson-Harris 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Sacks
|TFL
|Tackles
|INTs
|PD
|Week 1
|@Commanders
|0.0
|0.0
|3
|0
|1
|Week 2
|Colts
|1.0
|2.0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 3
|@Chargers
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 4
|@Eagles
|0.0
|1.0
|9
|0
|0
|Week 5
|Texans
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 6
|@Colts
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|1
|Week 7
|Giants
|0.0
|1.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 8
|Broncos
|0.0
|0.0
|4
|0
|0
|Week 9
|Raiders
|0.0
|1.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 10
|@Chiefs
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 12
|Ravens
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 13
|@Lions
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 14
|@Titans
|0.0
|0.0
|3
|0
|1
|Week 15
|Cowboys
|0.0
|0.0
|5
|0
|0
|Week 16
|@Jets
|1.0
|1.0
|2
|0
|1
|Week 17
|@Texans
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 18
|Titans
|1.0
|1.0
|2
|0
|0
|Wild Card
|Chargers
|1.0
|4.0
|7
|0
|2
|Divisional
|@Chiefs
|0.0
|1.0
|7
|0
|0
