The start of the 2023 NFL campaign is on the horizon, with Russell Gage and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers opening the year with a matchup versus the Minnesota Vikings at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.

Russell Gage Injury Status

Gage is currently not on the injury report.

Is Gage your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Russell Gage 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats 70 TAR, 51 REC, 426 YDS, 5 TD

Rep Gage and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Russell Gage Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 72.60 185 58 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 71.42 214 80 2023 ADP - 299 101

Other Buccaneers Players

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Russell Gage 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Cowboys 2 2 13 0 Week 2 @Saints 6 5 28 0 Week 3 Packers 13 12 87 1 Week 4 Chiefs 4 2 24 0 Week 5 Falcons 6 2 20 0 Week 6 @Steelers 4 2 20 0 Week 7 @Panthers 5 4 39 0 Week 13 Saints 1 1 11 0 Week 14 @49ers 2 2 12 1 Week 15 Bengals 12 8 59 2 Week 16 @Cardinals 6 5 65 0 Week 17 Panthers 3 3 33 0 Week 18 @Falcons 6 3 15 1 Wild Card Cowboys 8 2 10 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.