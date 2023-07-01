At +20000, Shaquil Barrett is a long shot to win the 2023 Defensive Player of the Year award, as his odds are 51st-best in the league.

Shaquil Barrett 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Def. POY +20000 51st Bet $100 to win $20,000

Shaquil Barrett Insights

Barrett helped lead the defense with 31 tackles, 6.0 TFL, and three sacks in eight games.

The Buccaneers ranked ninth in pass defense last year (203.6 passing yards allowed per game), but they excelled on offense, ranking second-best in the NFL with 269.8 passing yards per game.

Tampa Bay ranked worst in rushing offense (76.9 rushing yards per game) last season, but it played better on defense, ranking 15th with 120.7 rushing yards allowed per game.

All Buccaneers Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Baker Mayfield +12500 (28th in NFL) Devin White +12500 (40th in NFL) Antoine Winfield Jr. +15000 (45th in NFL) Lavonte David +20000 (51st in NFL) Shaquil Barrett +20000 (51st in NFL) Rachaad White +15000 (61st in NFL) Mike Evans +15000 (61st in NFL) Chris Godwin +15000 (61st in NFL) Vita Vea +25000 (71st in NFL)

