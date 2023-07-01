In Week 2 of the 2023 season, Tank Bigsby and the Jacksonville Jaguars will match up with the Kansas City Chiefs at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. All of Bigsby's numbers that you need to know can be found on this page.

Tank Bigsby Injury Status

Bigsby is currently listed as active.

Tank Bigsby 2023 Stats

Rushing Stats Receiving Stats 7 CAR, 13 YDS (1.9 YPC), 1 TD 1 TAR, 0 REC, 0 YDS, 0 TD

Tank Bigsby Fantasy Insights

In Week 1 against the Indianapolis Colts, Bigsby carried the ball seven times for 13 yards (1.9 yards per carry), good for 5.3 fantasy points.

Tank Bigsby 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Colts 7 13 1 0 0 0

