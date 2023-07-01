The Tampa Bay Rays, including Taylor Walls (.314 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starter George Kirby and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) in his most recent game against the Mariners.

Taylor Walls Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: George Kirby

George Kirby TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Taylor Walls At The Plate

Walls is batting .218 with 10 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 30 walks.

Walls will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .286 in his last outings.

Walls has picked up a hit in 54.0% of his 63 games this season, with more than one hit in 11.1% of those games.

He has hit a long ball in six games this year (9.5%), leaving the park in 2.9% of his trips to the plate.

In 28.6% of his games this season, Walls has notched at least one RBI. In four of those games (6.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 44.4% of his games this season (28 of 63), with two or more runs eight times (12.7%).

Taylor Walls Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 32 .184 AVG .248 .304 OBP .331 .265 SLG .487 6 XBH 13 1 HR 6 7 RBI 19 29/16 K/BB 30/14 7 SB 10

Mariners Pitching Rankings